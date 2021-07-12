EDWARDSVILLE - It would be most difficult to find anyone who works harder and is more innovative than entrepreneur Christine Nelson, owner of Christine's Salsa, of Edwardsville. Her hard work and dedication with her husband is paying huge dividends.

On June 4, 2021, the most prestigious honors in the spicy food industry were distributed at the 25th Annual Fiery Food Challenge Awards dinner in Irving, Texas. Christine's Salsa came out on top in the massive competition with entries across the country and world in more than 90 categories. Christine’s Hot Taco and Spicy Taco salsas took home two awards. The Fiery Food Challenge had competitions for barbecue sauce, hot sauce, salsa, etc., with different categories. In the Consumer Ready category, Christine's Hot Taco Salsa won first place (a Golden Chile Award) for Hot Salsa, and her Spicy Taco won third place for Medium Salsa.

Professional judges evaluate hundreds of sauces, salsas, and other spicy treats and award first, second, and third-place prizes in each category. Awards are proudly displayed at ZestFest, a spicy, zesty, and flavorful food event held the same week as the Fiery Food Challenge at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas.

Christine Nelson, the President of Christine's Salsa, said: “I am beyond proud of winning these two amazing awards in the ZestFest 2021, especially since this is my very first contest! It was such a great honor to be a part of this awesome competition.”

Christine's fourth salsa flavor, mild Red Bell, just came out April 1 and is now available in local small businesses, with hopes of being in Schnucks soon. Schnucks stores already carry Christine's other salsas at many locations. More will be announced soon about Christine's Salsas in Schnucks stores and other locations.

Christine’s Salsa LLC started in 2019. Three unique and delicious taco-flavored salsas are available with different levels of heat, including Mild Taco, Spicy Taco, and Hot Taco. A new fourth flavor, Red Bell, is a naturally sweet mild salsa packed with red bell peppers and sweet onions, without the taco flavor.

Christine said her next steps after the award competition are as follows: "We are also going through new branding and our new labels are just now hitting stores. I have started doing the Goshen Market every Saturday, and it's great being able to do samples again."

For more about the award-winning salsas, go to the website:

https://christinessalsa.com/

You may also contact us at: ChristinesSalsa.com or (618) 610-6305 for more information.

For more information on the Fiery Food Challenge and ZestFest, visit www.zestfest.net

