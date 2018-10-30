EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten has been selected as the 2017-2018 IHSA Girls Swim and Dive Coach of the Year.

The announcement that Rhoten had received the prestigious honor came at the recent Edwardsville against O'Fallon dual swim meet. The Edwardsville High School girls' team members were extremely excited when they learned of Rhoten's award and the girls and crowd on hand erupted in applause.

"I was very surprised but very grateful to have received the award," Coach Rhoten said in a humble fashion. "I owe it all to the girls and I have the privilege to coach each year. They make it a ton of fun and I can't wait to see where things go in the postseason."

Rhoten came up through the ranks as a swimmer with the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers and Edwardsville High School team under Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Director of Swimming Bob Rettle. Rettle is also the head coach of the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers. Rhoten also took his talent to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL., after high school, then came back to coach the Edwardsville High School team.

Under Coach Rhoten, the high school swim teams have won numerous girls and boys sectional titles since his start.

"I am very proud of Christian," Coach Rettle said. "We are very close. I have known him since he was six years old. He is extremely committed to the details of his team and put together four consecutive girls sectional championships and a couple on the boys' side. He has handled the athletes very well.

"Christian has always made sure to include as many kids as possible. We always have an open door for it and a no-cut policy. We want as many kids to swim as possible. We have seventh and eighth graders that are are going to keep these great things going for years to come."

