Name: Christian Matthias Kappos

Parents: Ashley Lawrence and Jose Kappos

Weight:7lbs 11oz

Birthdate: 2/4/2015

Time: 3:01 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Jayden Lawrence (5) Alana Anderson (3)

Grandparents: Misty Newmann of Wood River, Joy Schuck of Johnston, PA, Harold Nichelson Jr. of Osseo, MI and Herman Lawrence of Carlyle.

 