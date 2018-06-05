ALTON - St. Mary's “Kinder than is Necessary” program instituted a new scholarship program this past year in honor of the late school secretary Carolyn Fahnestock.

Christian Maag’s name will be the first entry engraved on the Carolyn Fahnestock Memorial Scholarship plaque.

“Carolyn’s kindness was the stuff of legend, and Mrs. Kulp, St. Mary’s principal wanted to do something to honor her legacy,” said St. Mary’s School secretary Chris Schuneman. “The scholarship idea was brought forward by the Fahnestock family, funded by memorials to Carolyn, and two additional school fundraisers. Mrs. Kulp launched the “Kinder than is Necessary” program to determine a winner of the $1,000 scholarship.”

Schuneman said the entire St. Mary’s School community was proud of the Fahnestock family being kind enough to start the scholarship.

“We hope to continue that on for many years in memory of Carolyn,” Schuneman said.

“During the year, teachers were asked to observe and document incidences of students being kind to others. Each time a teacher turned in a “Kinder than is Necessary” form, the student received a certificate, noting their kindness. At the end of the year, teachers were asked to nominate candidates for the scholarship."

Schuneman continued: “Though many of the St. Mary’s students were worthy of the scholarship, there could be only one winner; the teachers were unanimous in their enthusiasm for the first annual winner, Christian Maag.

“Christian’s name will be the first entry engraved on the Carolyn Fahnestock Memorial plaque. Christian, true to his name, consistently demonstrated the ideals of kindness we’d all aspire to, and will benefit not only from the scholarship, but also from the good will his exemplary behavior generates. Carolyn would be proud.”

Schuneman said the Fahnestock family’s hope is to see this program continue well into the future.

Retiring St. Mary’s School Principal Judy Kulp said the $1,000 will be used by the incoming eighth grader for tuition next school year.

“I really think these types of acknowledgements put a positive spin on things. They say children are not being nice or being bullied, but this brings to light the importance of kindness above and beyond your required kindness.”

