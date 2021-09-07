EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. –has been promoted to the role of Associate Athletic Director for Annual Fund and Ticketing, as announced by Director of Athletics

The SIUE alumnus, and former track and field student-athlete, returned to SIUE in 2018 to oversee Annual Fund giving and ticket sales. Wright will serve as the sport administrator for men's and women's cross country and track and field.

"First, I want to thank my wife for her support of my career and the lifestyle that comes with working in college athletics," Wright said. "Thank you to Tim Hall and Jason Coomer for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to grow at my alma mater. I'm excited about the future of Cougars Athletics and look forward to continuing making an IMPACT on the student-athlete experience."

While at SIUE, Wright has served on the Strategic Planning Committee, rebranded the department's Annual Fund, the Cougar Athletic Excellence Fund, created and implemented a monthly membership program known as Cougar GEMs (Give Every Month), developed and implemented the Month of Gratitude Initiative and negotiated with and remains the liaison with Glitnir Ticketing for the department's first mobile and electronic ticketing and ticket scanners.

Under Wright's leadership, unrestricted giving has grown by 145 percent.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wright has served on search committees for nine Intercollegiate Athletics positions and is the co-chair of SIUE Athletics' Cougars As One diversity, equity and inclusion Initiative. Cougars As One serves as a complement to SIUE's Anti-Racism Taskforce, and provides a road map for all constituents on how SIUE Athletics will foster a diverse and inclusive environment.

"Chris has done a tremendous job leading our annual fund and ticketing efforts," Hall said. "Additionally, his work in the DEI space, with our Cougars As One Initiative, has been unmatched. His enthusiasm and love for SIUE is obvious and I look forward to Chris having an even greater impact on our department going forward."

Originally from Richton Park, Illinois, Wright competed for SIUE track and field from 2005-2008, earning All-America honors as part of four relay teams (indoor 2005, outdoor 2007, indoor 2008, and outdoor 2008).

After completing his collegiate career, Wright spent time in the SIUE athletic department as a volunteer track coach and an athletics intern.

Wright and his wife, Dr. Brittany Wright (also an SIUE alumnus), have one son, Aston.

More like this: