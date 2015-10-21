ALTON – Singer-songwriter Chris Nathan brings his original blend of blues, gospel, R&B, and hip-hop back to Jacoby Friday Nites Live! 8 p.m., Nov. 6. Those who heard Chris Nathan perform at Jacoby in June were spellbound by his compelling stage presence and vocal range. The 6-foot, 6-inch charismatic musician plays from the soul.

Buffalo, New York-born Nathan has recently relocated to our region after 11 years in Nashville, Tenn. He plays acoustic guitar with melodic fluency and an authentic beat. Nathan is a prolific song-writer. His original sound has been recorded in Los Angeles with some spectacular tracks airing on MTV. In 2014, Nashville Lifestyles hailed Nathan as one of the area’s Top 25 Musicians to Watch. He credits a diversity of influences: the Dave Matthews Band, John Legend, Sam Cooke, Richie Havens and Jason Mraz.

“Jacoby Arts Center is a great atmosphere for acoustic performances,” says Chris Nathan. “The culture and desire for art, new and old, is incredible at JAC. I've met so many that attend and help keep the arts center alive and well. It's the amazing people that create the amazing energy that I felt while I played there, this is what brings me back.” XOXO will offer a complimentary tasting of classic hummus and traditional tabouli salad in support of Nathan and Jacoby Arts Center.

XOXO food label was created from the original recipes used at multiple restaurants owned and supported by Justin and Shelby Shire. XOXO hummus has been served at more than 100 art openings in and around the St. Louis region, along with being requested for green room catering by artists at Peabody Opera House, The Sheldon Concert Hall, Kranzberg Arts Center and the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. Locally, XOXO food can be found at Grassroots Grocery in Alton.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and no reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Cash bar is available. For more information on the series, call (618) 462-5222 or visit www.jacobyartscenter.org.

About the Jacoby Arts Center

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Jacoby Arts Center is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

