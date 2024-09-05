EDWARDSVILLE - Chris Munoz, a senior striker for the Collinsville High boys soccer team, made his first goal of the season a big win in the Kahoks' 2-1 win at Edwardsville Sept 3, a match that ended in an 8-7 penalty shootout win for Collinsville after extra time.

Early in the second half, Munoz intercepted a pass, took a pair of strides with the ball, and let loose a blast from distance that beat the Edwardsville goalie to the far post for a screamer of a goal that tied the match after the Tigers had taken the lead late in the first half. The goal eventually forced extra time, and the eventual shootout won by the Kahoks.

In a postgame interview, Munoz felt great that the team was able to take all three points in a road venue that's usually a difficult place to play. The Collinsville win was their fifth straight win at Tiger Stadium.

"Oh, I'm really excited," Munoz said. "We come to Edwardsville, one of the toughest teams we can play. We like winning here."

It was a very good win for the Kahoks, who took their first win of the year after drawing at home against Rochester 1-1 in the delayed season opener on Aug. 31.

"Yes, sir," Munoz said. "Especially on this field. It's bigger than usual, and it was a dogfight all over the field. Yeah, it was just a tough game, it was close, everywhere on the field, and we held on to the tie."

Munoz described his goal as a simple interception that turned into a glorious goal for himself and his team.

"The defender tried to play it into the middle," Munoz said. "I took a step in front of him, intercepted it, and found the back post."

The first win came at a good time after Collinsville lost a pair of games to either excessive heat or lightning storms that move through the area, and Munoz thinks the Kahoks have a good chance to do well this season, after losing much of their roster to graduation.

"I like our chances," Munoz said. "It's a new team from last year, and I'm really excited. Everyone wants to be here and wants to play. I like the energy this year, everyone's fighting for a spot, and it's consistent energy all over. Every day in practice, every day in games."

Munoz is confident that the Kahoks will make another run in the IHSA Class 3A playoffs, a quest that ended on a snowy and cold Halloween night at East Aurora, in a 2-1 super-sectional loss to Naperville North, who eventually finished third.

"Yes, sir," Munoz said. "We want to go to state. I think that's everyone's goal."

Of course, there are other goals and aspirations that the Kahoks and Munoz are pursuing, and they're just as important.

"Just work hard," Munoz said. "We want to win (the Southwestern) conference again, just come out and compete. Win battles, win games. Just happy for the win."

