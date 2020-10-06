EDWARDSVILLE – The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Asbestos/Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers Association has recently announced Chris Layloff as one of its Top 10 Asbestos/Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers. This honor is only given to a select group of lawyers for their achievements in the field. With his selection, Mr. Layloff has proven that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer.

The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Asbestos/Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers Association is a professional honorary organization that provides essential legal news, information, and education to distinguished lawyers across the United States. Its membership is composed of the Top 10 Asbestos/Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in areas of practice.

The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. As the National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Asbestos/Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers Association is an essential source of networking and information for Asbestos Mesothelioma attorneys throughout the nation, the result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding Asbestos Mesothelioma attorney’s chosen to represent their state or region. To learn more about by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Asbestos/Mesothelioma Trial Lawyers Association, please visit https://namtl.org.

About The Gori Law Firm

The Gori Law Firm (formerly Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.) was formed in 2008 and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Granite City, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at The Gori Law Firm, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorilaw.com or call toll-free at 877.456.5419.

