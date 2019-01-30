Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 64, ROXANA 31: Chris Hartrich led the way for Marquette Catholic with 14 points, and Spencer Cox added 10 as the Explorers won on the road at Roxana.

Andrew Beckman had 11 points for the Shells, while Eddie Lara added six.

"Defensively we payed well after the first quarter," Marquette Catholic head boys coach Steve Medford said. "We are currently 22-3. I’m very proud of this group and the way they go about it. Hopefully we can keep getting better before the post season starts."

Marquette Catholic is now 21-3 on the year, while Roxana falls to 12-12. Marquette plays Tuesday, Feb. 5, at home against Highland. Roxana travels to Gillespie on Friday.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

