Chris and Kendra Shields have opened an independent pharmacy in North Alton. After 11 combined years in the pharmacy profession – with Kendra having nearly three years as a Doctor of Pharmacy, the Shields’ continue the tradition of independent pharmacies in North Alton.The pharmacy is available for those interested in the personalized service and one-on-one attention with their pharmacist, which is often missing from large corporate chain stores.

As a graduate of Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville School of Pharmacy, Kendra felt compelled to open a shop where people can be treated as family and given the reassurance that medication questions and concerns will always be acknowledged and explained in detail. Chris, a graduate of Greenville College, did not hesitate at the notion of opening a family run business of their own. Chris's experience in hospital pharmacy combined with his familiarity of managing other family owned businesses amkes for a perfect candidate for the business.

Shields Family Pharmacy is located at 2526 State Street, next door to Joe K’s restaurant. The Shields chose this particluar location because it is between what used to be Wardein Pharmacy and Massey Pharmacy (which later became LeClaire Family Pharmacy) – all of which were known for their outstanding customer service and dedication to the local community. Shields will offer services such as basic compounding, blister packing, and free local delivery.

Shields Family Pharmacy's goal is to fill the void of independent pharmacies in the community and provide pharmaceutical needs along with excellent customer service that the other big name chains cannot provide. They consider customer service to be the cornerstone of their business. The Shields also promise to go above and beyond expectations to meet their customer’s needs. Their plan is to discuss customer concerns and address the needs of those who would like for their pharmacist to know them by name and not just a prescription number.

Shields Family Pharmacy opened for business on December 29; its hours are:

Monday-Friday 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday 9am – 1:00pm

Sunday – CLOSED

A grand opening will be held on Saturday, January 24, 2015. The store will open at 9:00am and will feature special pricing on all over-the-counter products. Food will be served from 11:00 – 1:00pm. At the end of the day, there will be a drawing for multiple prizes including the grand prize of a $100.00 in-store gift card.

You can reach Shields Family Pharmacy at (618) 467-7003.

"Call or come by and see how easy it is for us to transfer your prescriptions to YOUR locally owned independent pharmacy."

