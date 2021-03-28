EDWARDSVILLE 2, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Chris Agwuedo scored in the first half, and Eli Bateman added an insurance strike from the penalty spot in the second half as Edwardsville bounced back from a tough extra time loss at O'Fallon to shut out Belleville West at Bob Goalby Stadium.

Agwuedo scored off a corner kick from Brendan James' feed early on to give the Tigers the lead, and in the second half, Bateman converted from the spot after being brought down in the box to double Edwardsville's advantage.

Grant Toby recorded the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 5-1-0, while the Maroons are 0-6-0.