Couples names: Chris & Katie

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: March 11, 2001

Date married: November 8, 2002

What makes your relationship special? We are true partners. We are the best of friends. We bring out the best in one another. We truly want to be together and make our relationship better.

Share a memory you have made together: We have shared so many memories together in this life we have created. The last 5 years have been the most memorable for us. We have been raising our 2 nieces and nephew. Seeing life through the innocent eyes of children have changed our outlook on everything we believed and knew before. The adventures we have had and plan on having have made our relationship stronger than I have ever imagined.

