Couples names: Chris aka Nipper & Brandie DeSherlia

City: Grafton

Date met or started dating: September 4, 2000

Date married: September 4, 2003

What makes your relationship special? We knew of each other in high school and ran into each other at a Super Bowl Party the year the St. Louis Rams won. There was not an attraction at that time, at least on my part lol we quickly became friends. Nip dated a few of my friends and I just Could not see why they were attracted to him, he would pick me up for lunch everyday. We talked non stop, hung out all the time then he got a girlfriend outside my group of friends and we didn’t really see each other for a few months, I was actually mad at him for making stupid choices so I wasn’t talking to him. He wrote a note on my front door with a bar of soap asking me to call him, I didn’t I was in the hospital and he just showed up one day, the priest came into my room grabbed my hand & his and blessed us. Prayed with us then wished us the best on our marriage. My dad was laughing so hard he looked at Nipper and said your stuck with her and shook his hand. My dad had never even met him. The rest is history, we have been together ever since! Fate brought us together, destiny has kept us together ?? we have been blessed with 2 amazing sons, we love being together. He is truly my best friend.

Share a memory you have made together: Our family motto is YOLO- you only love once so we try and live life as an adventure. We travel a lot and our very best trip we still all talk about was a 6 day cruise the week of Thanksgiving we stopped in Cozumel and hung at a beach all day with inflatables in the ocean, our next port of call was Rotan, Honduras where we rode in a small Toyota truck up a muddy mountain hillside in the rain the we zip lined through the jungle. Our oldest son & myself had to keep tightening the bolts that held us on but it was amazing then we went to a beach called the Little French key were the monkeys ran wild, we swam with the horses, ate the most amazing authentic seafood and zip lined into the ocean, the next port of call was Belize were we toured the island, shopped & ate hit the food trucks, our last port of call was a Prorivate island paradise we’re we relaxed on the beach next to the pool and took in our amazing view. It was one of the best vacations the only thing we missed the traditional Thanksgiving dinner with our families ??

