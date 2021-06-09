BELLEVILLE - Tyler Chrenka had a big night, coming up with 19 digs, while Kaden Chiapelli had nine kills and nine digs and Preston Weaver had 26 assists in Edwardsville's 25-16, 25-23 win over Belleville West in the regional semifinal of the IHSA boys volleyball playoffs played Tuesday evening at the West gym.

Both Cherenka and Chiapelli had one of the best performances of the season, and helped greatly in the Tigers' win to advance the team into Thursday's final.

"Things went well," said Edwardsville head coach Scott Smith. "Tyler did such a great job in reading the attackers, and it's something we've been emphasizing in practice; to read the attacker, and adjust accordingly. Tyler did a great job with his digs and reading the opposing offense. Kaden was swinging well, and made a great presence at the net. Preston had another good match. Not only is he our captain, but he's the core player for our offense and defense."

Although the Tigers had difficulty at times keeping the ball from going out, the team played very well and used a strong service game to help them go through.

"We were struggling to keep the ball inbounds," Smith said, "but we had few service errors, and the free points that West got was our attacking."

Miles Bell had eight kills, a dig and two blocks on the night for Edwardsville, while Chiapelli served up a point to go along with his nine kills and nine digs, Cherenka had his 19 digs, Jacob Geisen came up with eight points, seven kills and eight digs, John Kreke served up a point along with two kills, Liam Marsh had four points, an ace and a dig, Evan Reid had eight points, two aces, six kills, four digs and a block and Weaver served up three points and also had three kills and five digs to go along with his 26 assists.

The Maroons were eliminated with a 6-9 record, while the Tigers improve to 10-1 and go through to the regional final against Belleville Althoff Catholic, who defeated Marquette Catholic 25-11, 25-18 to go through to the final. Smith does feel that his team is going along well, but also knows there's still a lot of work to do between now and a possible appearance in the state finals at Glen Ellyn Glenbard West High June 18-19.

"We're coming together at the right time," Smith said, "but there's still plenty of work to do, and I hope we have plenty of practices between now and Glen Ellyn."

The Tigers will be playing against a quality opponent in the Crusaders, who are coached by former Edwardsville player and assistant coach Tony Miner.

"Althoff has a tremendous net defense," Smith said, "and they vary their attacks in the way the ball comes off their hands. We need to be ready for that.

"Respect to Tony Miner," Smith also said. "He's a EHS grad, he played for us, and he was my assistant coach two years ago. I know he'll have his team ready to go."

