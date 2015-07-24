Since losing our son, Connor, in a tragic accident last October, and then enduring another tragic event with the loss of his friend, Jordan Dupy, in December, we have become committed to helping young adults. In keeping with that commitment, the 501(c)(3) not for profit organization, Chosen to Shine, has been created. We seek to give young adults hope for their future through faith, fellowship, music and motivation, with opportunity to serve others, leaving everyone in the knowledge that they matter and are chosen to shine!

We are excited about introducing our group to local communities at our kick-off fundraiser, “Chosen Palooza”. This event will be held the evening of Thursday, July 30th, at the Wildey Theater in Edwardsville. This concert will feature a number of talented young performers and radio personality Kelly Corday as Master of Ceremonies.

We have tickets available for purchase. Cost is $15 for students, $20 for adults, and $40 for VIP tickets. VIP includes admission are for adults only , and include a swag bag featuring, a free drink ticket, voucher for a DVD of the concert, VIP wristband and CD of from a performer. Tickets may be purchased at wildeytheatre.com or at the door the night of the event.

If you have high school or college age young adults that would be interested in joining our Chosen to Shine team, please visit our website at Chosentoshine.com and select the “join” tab. We also welcome parents to be a part of our team through this same link! We will have positive social events, speakers, and serve opportunities through out the year!

Article continues after sponsor message

In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven. Matthew 5:16

Thank you for considering supporting our organization.

Shine On!

More like this: