ALTON - It’s all about trains and kids during the fourth annual Train Day celebration which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 31 inside the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center, 1 Golf Rd., Alton. Free parking will be available during the event.

Train Day, a free event for children and their families, will feature model trains, train crafts, giveaways and a special visit by an Abraham Lincoln re-enactor courtesy of Looking for Lincoln. Train Day is part of Great Rivers and Routes Kid’Cation event which runs through Aug. 5.

Children and their families will have the opportunity to view model trains while wearing their free Amtrak conductor’s hats. The first 400 kids in attendance will enjoy cookie treats from The Cookie Factory Bakery at Alton Square Mall. Free coloring book materials, conductor hats and train whistles will be distributed while supplies last. Amtrak train schedules and train safety materials will also be available.

A special make and take Train Day craft will be available from Party on Broadway, an Alton business which specializes in creative group crafting projects.

“Train day gives us an opportunity to showcase the new Alton Multimodal Transportation Center,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. “This is the first time we are hosting Train Day at new state-of-the-art station and it’s sure to be a hit with visitors.”

Adults in attendance will be able to participate in a raffle for two roundtrip Amtrak tickets from Alton to Chicago. There is no cost to enter the raffle and the winner will be drawn at the close of Train Day. Must be 21 and over to enter the drawing and entrants need not be present to win.

Train Day is part of the Great Rivers and Routes Kid’Cation promotion which provides families affordable, end of the summer vacation options.

For more information about the events and deals available through Kid’Cation, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Kidcation or call the Alton Visitors Center at 1-800-258-6645.

