On Wednesday, October 3, 2012, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, NAMI Southwestern Illinois and Chestnut Health Systems will present Choices in Recovery (Relapse Awareness & Management Strategies) at Chestnut’s Granite City location – 50 Northgate Industrial Drive. Attendance is FREE but registration is required. Mental health recovery is an ongoing process, not a single outcome. Each person’s recovery experience is unique. By making a personalized, inclusive plan for managing a mental health condition, a person has the best chance of living a meaningful life. This program is designed to provide educational support on mental health recovery and empower people living with schizophrenia, schizoaffective, and bipolar I disorder. It also offers tips to prepare for and minimize the possibility of relapse. Individuals living with a mental health condition and/or their family members or support system are invited to attend.

Topics that will be covered include:

• Early detection of relapse

• Common reasons for relapse

• Relapse management strategies

• The role of medication in recovery

• Accessing supportive treatments

The speaker for this presentation will be Leland (Lee) Stephan, MA, LCSW, who is currently Director of Services for Adults with Serious Mental Illness for Community Health Network, a General Healthcare system with five hospitals, many satellite offices, and 11,000 employees in Indiana. In 2003, Lee was recognized as “Provider of the Year” by NAMI Indiana. For FREE registration, contact NAMI SWI office at (618) 798-9788 or email at info@namiswi.org or contact Susie Campbell at (618) 877-4420. Refreshments provided.

