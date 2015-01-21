Chocolate Sale in AMH Connector Lobby January 28-29 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a chocolate sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28. Article continues after sponsor message D&D Fund Raising will have a wide variety of delicious chocolates available, perfect with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, plus salsas, barbecue sauces, jams and jellies. All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Print Version Submit a News Tip