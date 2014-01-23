Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a chocolate sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28.

D&D Fund Raising will have nearly 70 varieties of gourmet chocolates and snacks, sold in bulk style. There will also be award-winning sauces, salsas and jams homemade by Kathy’s Kitchen.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872.