ALTON – Romance is in the air! What speaks to the heart more than sharing time with your sweetheart at a live symphony accompanied by chocolate? Enjoy a sweet afternoon with your Valentine and relax to the soothing sounds of Alton's very own Youth Symphony Chamber while savoring a luscious chocolate buffet.

The Riverbender.Com Community Center is proud to present the Alton Youth Symphony Chamber on our main stage for the very first time! The fundraiser entitiled Sweet Music plays out on Sunday, February 13 @ 2p.m. The concert is anticipated to last a little more than an hour.

What better way to support the youth of the River Bend? 

Advance tickets are $10 for adult and $5 for children under 10. Tickets at the door will be $12 and $7 respectively. Tickets are available for purchase at the Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information contact Michelle Pawloski by email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212.  Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3 St., Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

