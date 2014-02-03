Dr. Andrew W. Dykeman and Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic are pleased to announce that Dr. Kyle Buesteton, Chiropractic Physician has joined Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, IL 62024.

Dr. Buesteton a 2009 graduate of Logan Chiropractic College previously practiced in Mt. Vernon, IL and in Alton.

Dr. Buesteton is a member of the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) and is a Certified Golf Fitness Instructor. He focuses upon athletic injuries as well as traditional chiropractic care.

The doctors at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic strive to deliver compassionate, high quality chiropractic care while empowering our patients with the knowledge to help them make correct health choices.

