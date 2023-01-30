Chip CarayST. LOUIS - Harry Christopher “Chip” Caray III has signed on to be the play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023.

Caray, 57, has been the play-by-play voice for the Atlanta Braves from 2005 to 2022 and has been a broadcaster for the Fox Saturday Game of the Week. He was a play-by-play announcer for the Chicago Cubs from 1998 to 2004. He is the son of broadcaster Skip Caray and grandson of broadcaster Harry Caray.

Chip said today he was grateful to come home and call games for the team that drew him to baseball when he was a youth.

Chip attended Parkway West High School in Chesterfield, Mo., and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1987 with a degree in journalism.

