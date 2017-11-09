ST. LOUIS - The U.S. National Service reports that the coldest temperatures so far this season can be expected on Friday morning as readings will drop 10 to 15 degrees below normal across southwest Illinois and Eastern Missouri.

By sunrise Friday, thermometers will be mostly in the teens to lower 20s with northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. The winds may produce wind chills in lower digits.

The forecast for Friday is sunny with a high of 44 degrees and low of 30. Saturday, the forecast is partly cloudy, 53 degrees for a high with 40 degrees as a low, then Sunday much the same with cloudy skies, 52 degrees as a high, 34 degrees low.

Those who need plants covered should do so by this evening. The same holds true for attached hoses and anything that freezing temperatures could cause harm.

