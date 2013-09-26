Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 5th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot on 3rd Street between New Frontiers Home Furnishings and Lauschke Real Estate. The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chili experts to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. The committee looks forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

Judges will award prizes to winners in a number of categories, including the coveted “People’s Choice” Award. In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street will be giving an award for the best-decorated booth, so come prepared to tout your festive booth as well as your chili.

On the following day, Sunday, October 6th, come back for a fall festival under the big top in the same parking lot from Noon until 4 p.m.. The event will feature seasonal beer, craft brew and wine tasting, as well as a local art show. Artist vendors are still being accepted.

Please visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com to find registration forms and confirm your participation by October 3rd.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, which include tickets to both events.

Tickets for each day are $6.00 and can be purchased now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by phone at 618-465-6676.

Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing beautification projects in Downtown Alton. If you have questions, please contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at sara@altonmainstreet.org or 618-463-1016.

