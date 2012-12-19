GODFREY - On your mark...get set...go! Children will be off to a running start at First Night River Bend this New Year's Eve, when the George C. Terry River Bend Arena is transformed into a magical, extraordinary place of art, storytelling, percussion, science and magic guaranteed to engage even the shyest toddler.

The community's premiere New Year's Eve celebration throws open its doors at 6:30 p.m. when the Terry Arena will usher in hundreds of children. Each year families wait outside the doors with baited breath, bursting with anticipation of the entertainment and ooey, gooey, sandy, gluey hands-on activities designed to tap every child's creative genius and create long-lasting family memories.

Many River Bend families have made First Night a tradition since it began 18 years ago.

The family-oriented, alcohol-free evening offers a safe, fun, exciting way to ring in the New Year. Performers and artists show off their tricks and get kids involved in top spinning, music making, bracelet beading, rope making, bubble blowing, face painting, mask making, science exploring, craft making, clay throwing, balloon twisting, clowning around and more.

All of that is just in the Terry Arena. The antics for kids continue through the night. A whip-cracking show will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. Also in Hatheway, there will be a photo booth studio, a magic show and the always popular Fantasy Faces airbrush tattoos.

Plenty of other local talent will be on hand to keep kids busy and having fun.

A fireworks show at 9 p.m. is specifically designed to give families with young children a chance to see the fireworks earlier in the night.

For more information about First Night River Bend, or to view the lineup for this year's celebration visit www.lc.edu/firstnight or call (618) 468-7500.

