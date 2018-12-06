Children visit with Santa during Alton Memorial Hospital annual children's party
December 6, 2018 10:22 AM
ALTON - Sisters (left to right) Olivia, Victoria, Lillian and Erial Bock of Wood River meet with Santa during Alton Memorial Hospital's annual children's party for patients of the Human Motion Institute, held Dec. 4 in the HMI gym.
The event featured Santa, construction projects from the Alton Home Depot, plus Christmas treats. Thanks to all who made the event a wonderful time for the children and the HMI staff.