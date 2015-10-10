Those with children will be in for an enjoyable time tonight with a Family Fun Night slated for 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the YMCA Meyer Center in Edwardsville.

The event is free to YMCA members, non-members it is $10 per family.

Heroes and villains in costume will be welcomed to the Halloween themed event, which will be highlighted by games, crafts, rock wall climbing, skating, face painting, snacks and more. Those attending are encouraged to wear their best costume.

Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Activities are appropriate for kids pre-school through fifth grade.

Natasha Howard, event coordinator, said it should be a “fun” time for children and their families and is just another one of the many things the YMCA offers each year.

Call 618-655-1460 for more information.

