ALTON - For children, the magic of Christmas and all of its glory can create memories that will last a lifetime.

Toddle Town Learning Center of Alton knew exactly what to do to make sure those memories flood back to the participants each year. In their first annual Making Memories Party, with the help of their parents, students of the center as well as other children around the community were welcomed to create handmade ornaments that are sure to fill any person with nostalgia when they place it on their Christmas tree each year.

Toddle Town’s Program Director Julie Hawkins was excited to kick off the new annual tradition with the business she has worked with for over 26 years.

“Kids are coming in and making three handmade ornaments,” Hawkins said. “While we are waiting for those to dry, we are writing out a letter to Santa. Afterward, we’ll have cookies!”

After they mail their letters to Santa in their hand decorated envelopes, Santa will be sending replies back to the children in their designed envelopes.

If you missed out on the opportunity to make your keepsake ornaments and send your letters to Santa in the North Pole, do not worry. The Toddle Town Learning Center of Granite City will be holding their Making Memories Party on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Toddle Town’s East Alton location will throw their own party on Tuesday, Dec. 8, also from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“We’re currently taking enrollments, so give us a call at 618-462-8852!” Hawkins encouraged.

