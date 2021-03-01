ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s Women’s & Infants unit is excited to invite you back to class.

Expectant mothers have much to learn, and all of the childbirth classes that had to stop meeting in person at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are returning, though attendance will be limited to 10 people (including the instructor). To register for any of the classes, please call 800-392-0936 or visit altonmemorialhospital.org under "Classes & Events.”

All classes will be held in the OB classroom on the first floor of the AMH Smith Wing. Class members must wear a mask at all times and enter the hospital through the Duncan Wing entrance, where they will have their temperatures taken, then proceed to the class.

The first class will be the Breastfeeding Basics class from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. A full schedule of all classes is below.

For more information, email OB educator Renee Strowmatt at renee.strowmatt@bjc.org.

Breastfeeding Basics Tuesday Class

6-8:30 p.m.

March 23

April 20

June 15

August 10

October 12

December 7

Living With Baby Tuesday Class

6-8:30 p.m.

March 30

April 27

June 22

August 17

October 19

December 14

Prepared Childbirth Saturday Class

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

March 27

April 17

June 12

August 7

October 9

December 4

Prepared Childbirth Tuesday Class (2 sessions)

6-8:30 p.m.

May 11-May 18

July 20-July 27

September 14-September 21

November 9-November 16

Non-medicated Childbirth Tuesday Class

6-8 p.m.

May 4

July 6

September 28

November 30

