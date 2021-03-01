Childbirth Classes Resuming At AMH
ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s Women’s & Infants unit is excited to invite you back to class.
Expectant mothers have much to learn, and all of the childbirth classes that had to stop meeting in person at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are returning, though attendance will be limited to 10 people (including the instructor). To register for any of the classes, please call 800-392-0936 or visit altonmemorialhospital.org under "Classes & Events.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
All classes will be held in the OB classroom on the first floor of the AMH Smith Wing. Class members must wear a mask at all times and enter the hospital through the Duncan Wing entrance, where they will have their temperatures taken, then proceed to the class.
The first class will be the Breastfeeding Basics class from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. A full schedule of all classes is below.
For more information, email OB educator Renee Strowmatt at renee.strowmatt@bjc.org.
Breastfeeding Basics Tuesday Class
6-8:30 p.m.
March 23
April 20
June 15
August 10
October 12
December 7
Living With Baby Tuesday Class
6-8:30 p.m.
March 30
April 27
June 22
August 17
October 19
December 14
Prepared Childbirth Saturday Class
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
March 27
April 17
June 12
August 7
October 9
December 4
Prepared Childbirth Tuesday Class (2 sessions)
6-8:30 p.m.
May 11-May 18
July 20-July 27
September 14-September 21
November 9-November 16
Non-medicated Childbirth Tuesday Class
6-8 p.m.
May 4
July 6
September 28
November 30
More like this: