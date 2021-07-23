EAST ALTON - An East Alton woman is charged with two drug counts after a child welfare investigator visited her home and found drugs.

Deanna R. Greer, 41, of the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

An affidavit filed in court said an agent of the Illinois Department of Children and Family informed police that the agent spotted drugs in the home.

A police officer went to the home and was given permission to search. He spotted suspected drugs in plain view. In addition to the drugs, he found digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. The document states police suspect fentanyl and methamphetamine in the home.

Greer allegedly admitted to police that he sells the drugs to feed her addiction.

The police assisted the DCFS in taking the child into protective custody.

In the home, police found and applied for a search warrant for the box. That application included an affidavit that detailed some elements of the case. No evidence was found in the box.

