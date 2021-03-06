PONTOON BEACH - The child that was revived after being discovered unresponsive at Mallard Lake on Friday afternoon died overnight, Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said today.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pontoon Beach Police received a 911 call that a young child was missing and upon arrival, discovered the boy floating unresponsive in the Mallard Lake area. The officers at the scene heroically rescued the small child from the water and began CPR. The boy's heartbeat started after CPR. The child was quickly transported to a local hospital, then eventually transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment.

A regional Child Death Task Force has been called in to assist Pontoon Beach Police with the investigation. More will be released about the child's death next week, Modrusic said as the investigation continues.

The Pontoon Beach Police phone number is (618) 931-5100.

More like this: