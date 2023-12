Chiefs Headed to Playoffs Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. For the first time in six seasons, the Peoria Chiefs (A)–the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate, have secured a spot in the Midwest League playoffs. Their manager, Joe Kruzel, discussed their advancement and some of the key performances earlier this evening on St. Louis Baseball Weekly… http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/082815-4BSS.mp3 Article continues after sponsor message photo credit: Peoria Chiefs Print Version Submit a News Tip