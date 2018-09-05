WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells had this update to the suspicious activity in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sept. 3, 2018, at 610 Wesley Drive, Wood River:

"Detectives with the Wood River Police Department were able to determine an elderly female was actually locked out of her vehicle and was seeking help unlocking her vehicle," Chief Wells said. "Detectives have identified the female and the vehicle. The female asked several people for assistance. A small window on the vehicle could be popped open. The window is small enough a small person could climb in to unlock the rest of the doors."

Article continues after sponsor message

Wells concluded: "Eventually a small adult female was able to climb in the vehicle and help the elderly female who was locked out of her vehicle."

More like this: