ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons has issued a warning about a scam where someone claims to be the Alton Police Chief and solicit money, plus a social security number in exchange for eliminating a warrant.

“A couple of ladies reported this scam and I wanted to get the word out,” the chief said Wednesday night.

The chief said the person who committed the scam said: “we have a warrant for your arrest and it will take $3,000 and we will dismiss the warrant. You can send the money by purchasing an Internet gaming card.”

The person also said they as police chief are working with the Social Security office and also asked for a social security number.

“Any police officer is not going to call up someone and ask for a social security number or a warrant on the phone,” Chief Simmons said. “We ask that anyone who receives this type of call to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

