ALTON - In a video release Monday afternoon, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said the police officer injured in the horrific crash early Monday has been released from a St. Louis area hospital.

“The officer still has a road of recovery ahead of him, but we are so thankful he has been able to be discharged from the hospital,” Chief Pulido said. “We are so thankful to every one of you who has thought about us, prayed for us and reached to us.

"We are thankful for everyone who showed up on scene to help. At the scene we had not only the Alton Police Department, but several other surrounding police departments. The Alton Fire Department, Ameren, Fred’s Towing, ARCH, all were there, we are just so thankful to everyone who helped. For now, there is not any other information I can release as the investigation continues. Thank you for caring, we appreciate it.”

The serious collision overnight occurred in the 2500 block of Broadway in Alton after a chase assistance with another police agency. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Cabinet Solutions business area in Alton. It took first responders at the scene more than an hour to cut the individual trapped in the vehicle out of the car. Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded quickly to the scene.

The officer was removed from the car around 5 a.m. Monday. Emergency crews cut the roof off the police car to remove him.

An ARCH helicopter was landed on Broadway and the person was removed and taken to a St. Louis hospital. Ameren Illinois officials were also at the scene because power was taken out.

