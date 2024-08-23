ALTON – Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford has issued a heartfelt response about the death of K-9 Odin and one of his officers being shot in a armed confrontation on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

These were Ford's words: "In a tragic incident early this morning, K-9 Odin of the Alton Police Department lost his life while protecting his fellow officers during an armed confrontation in the 700 block of East 6th Street. K-9 Odin, a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix, joined the Alton Police Department in February 2024 and completed his K-9 Academy Training in early May 2024. Despite his brief tenure, Odin had already made a significant impact through his service."

Ford continued: "The confrontation began when officers engaged in gunfire with a suspect, who sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. During the exchange, an officer from the Alton Police Department was struck by the suspect’s gunfire. The officer received treatment at a local hospital and has since been released.

"The officer is currently recovering at home and has expressed his gratitude for the concern shown for both him and K-9 Odin. K-9 Odin was critically injured during the incident and was immediately transported to a local veterinary hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Odin succumbed to his injuries. Following his death, Odin was honored with a procession by officers from numerous area police agencies as he was transported to Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

"Illinois State Police are investigating the Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) incident at the request of the Alton Police Department. The Alton Police Department has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of K-9 Odin.

"We are incredibly saddened by his untimely death and ask that you keep him and the members of the Alton Police Department in your thoughts and prayers," Chief Ford said. "The community and fellow law enforcement agencies have shown significant support following the incident. The support from our community has been encouraging.

"We are also thankful for all the support shown by our fellow law enforcement officers and agencies," the department added. "K-9 Odin is remembered for his bravery and dedication, having sacrificed his life to save others."

