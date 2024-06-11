ALTON – A traffic collision at the intersection of Alby Street and West Center Drive in Alton prompted a response from local authorities at approximately 4:36 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

The incident involved a silver, 1991 Infiniti and a black, 2014 Buick. Chief Ford said preliminary investigations revealed that the Infiniti was traveling south on Alby Street, while the Buick was crossing Alby from East Center Drive.

"The silver Infiniti, traveling with the right of way, struck the passenger side of the black Buick," Chief Ford said. He added that the driver of the Buick was issued citations for failure to yield at an intersection and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Despite the impact, no significant injuries were reported. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were subsequently towed from the scene.

