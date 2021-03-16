BRIGHTON - The Village of Brighton announced today that on March 15, 2021, Police Chief Mark Fitzgerald was released from his position.

"Mark Fitzgerald's employment with the Village of Brighton was terminated," the Village of Brighton's Facebook page said in the brief announcement.

No other press information was yet provided by the village about his termination.

A decision also hasn't been released about who will replace former Chief Fitzgerald.

