ALTON - Authorities are working on a case where a man robbed the Casey's General Store on Broadway in Alton with a hatchet last Saturday, Dec. 5. The unique tactic captured the attention of Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons.

Simmons said on Tuesday, Alton Police are working with neighboring agencies to track and identify the possible suspect.

“We get quite a few robberies with knives, but with a hatchet is kind of unique,” the chief said. “It is unique this guy came into the business like that and confronted the people. The people at Casey’s did the right thing. It is best to listen to the robbers demands and give them what they want.”

The chief said it is important for businesses to offer training on what to do in the case of a robbery for their personal safety.

The person who committed the robbery had a scarf over his face and a green jacket. He appeared in his late teens or early 20s to witnesses, the chief said. The hatchet had medieval style markings on its handle, an Alton Police officer said.

There have been a series of robberies in the region recently and Simmons said that is common from Thanksgiving to Christmas, with people desperate for extra money.

“We want to encourage any business owner who sees someone acting suspicious to contact us and we will come out,” he said. “We have appreciated all the support the neighboring agencies have given us. We also try to give them the same cooperation.”

Anyone with any information about the hatchet robbery, contact Alton Police at 618-208-3505.

