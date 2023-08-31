GODFREY - Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos D. Pulido released a statement about what transpired Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Alton High School on Thursday afternoon.

This is the statement by the chief deputy:

"Throughout the day on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Alton High School staff and two School Resource Officers, who are Madison County Sheriff's Deputies, handled multiple fights involving groups of students. As the fights continued, additional law enforcement agencies were requested to assist. As Deputies were trying to intervene, Deputies were battered by some of the subjects involved. No serious injuries to anyone involved were reported.

"The investigation into the fights, which includes reviewing video surveillance and obtaining statements, continues. The details of the investigation will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office at a later date.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Any school discipline will be handled by the Alton School District.

"We do not condone this type of behavior and will continue working closely with the Alton School District."

Click here for related statements from the school board president.

Click here for information about Alton's Friday night football game.



More like this: