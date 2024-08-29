SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that transformational improvements to Chicago-to-St. Louis passenger rail, including the introduction of higher speeds, won top honors among Midwest states in the 2024 America's Transportation Awards in the “Quality of Life/Community Development, Large Project” category. Delivered in 2023 by IDOT under the leadership of Gov. JB Pritzker, the multi-year project on the state’s most popular rail line established 110 mph speeds for the first time in Illinois, helping to better connect communities and major institutions while improving safety, convenience and accessibility.

“We are proud to bring this award home to Illinois, but we’re even prouder of the work we’ve done to enhance quality of life for residents and visitors from one end of the state to the other,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Through projects like these, we are able to make tangible improvements to people’s lives and ensure our communities are even better places to work, live and raise a family.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The higher speeds have eliminated approximately 30 minutes from traditional 79 mph speeds on runtimes between Chicago and St. Louis. The project also boosted ride quality and reliability while providing upgraded and new stations in Dwight, Lincoln, Pontiac, Normal, Carlinville and Alton, with other improvements in Joliet and Springfield. Major upgrades were performed at 212 grade crossings by installing four-quadrant gates and loop detectors to help prevent collisions with vehicles on the tracks. Pedestrian gates and fencing were built to protect people crossing tracks. Thirty-nine crossings deemed at-risk were permanently closed.

Overseen by IDOT, the $1.96 billion project was made possible via $1.66 billion in federal funding, as well as $300 million in state and other funding. By securing top honors in the Midwest division, it becomes eligible to compete for one of the Top 12 projects in the country and a finalist for the national project of the year.

Sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, America's Transportation Awards recognize states for critical infrastructure work and associated economic and quality of life benefits.

“The America’s Transportation Awards competition highlights the critical role state DOTs play in improving safety, enhancing mobility, and improving quality of life for their communities,” said AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon. “These awards recognize excellence in transportation, from upgrading vital passenger rail routes to better accommodate travelers to reconnecting communities through improved infrastructure.”

More like this: