CHICAGO – The transformation of Chicago-to-St. Louis passenger rail, including the introduction of higher speeds, is a finalist for the grand prize in the America’s Transportation Awards, the top honor for state departments of transportation.

The multi-year project on the state’s most popular rail line was recognized for establishing 110 mph speeds for the first time in Illinois, helping to better connect communities and major institutions while improving safety, convenience and accessibility.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for our efforts on behalf of Illinois and excited to showcase the crucial role our state plays as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This project has made measurable improvements to people’s lives and helps ensure our communities are even better places to work, live and raise a family.”

