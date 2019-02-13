GLEN CARBON - Laugh it up with Candace Payne (aka Chewbacca Mom) at the Joy Women’s Conference at Gateway Family Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 6:00pm. Candace Payne will use humor, wit and wisdom to reveal biblical insights for unshakable joy. This joy will bring freedom in every circumstance. Many people discover that they have believed myths that joy is frivolous or reserved for a few. Join the conference and remove the myth as you open your heart to receive the freedom that you deserve and choose to live in.

Society perpetuates a busy lifestyle that encourages all women to never slow down. They can find themselves trapped in the daily task and rouQnely ignore the importance of self care and strengthening a relaQonship with Christ and other women. At the Joy Women’s Conference, we make this a priority as we build an environment that fosters relaQonships and makes it a priority.

Article continues after sponsor message

Energy excites you from the moment you walk through the doors. Take Qme to indulge in yourself and experience the interacQve booths, chocolate bar, great music and more as you listen to a message from the women with the laugh heard ‘round the world. Giveaways and prizes will be announced throughout the weeks leading up to the event.

To be a parQcipaQng vendor at this event, contact Suzanne Coleson at: mrscoleson@gatewayacademystl.com.

More like this: