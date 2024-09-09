BELLEVILLE/GRANITE CITY/MARYVILLE – Two Chestnut Health Systems™ employees have been selected to showcase their artwork in the 2024 Art of Recovery project. This initiative, launched by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Office of Recovery, is part of the observance of National Recovery Month this September.



Shalon Brouk, a Recovery Coach from Granite City, IL, and Jordan Reifschneider, a Behavioral Outreach Specialist from Belleville, IL, drew upon their personal experiences to create powerful, recovery-inspired art.

Their submissions are featured in the virtual exhibit Gallery of Hope, which includes over 250 visual art entries submitted to the Art of Recovery project. The gallery shines a light on the transformative impact of art in mental health and substance use recovery, with entries ranging from paintings and drawings to mixed media and photography. All works were contributed by individuals with lived or ongoing recovery experiences.

“Learning to Sit with Myself” by Shalon Brouk

Brouk’s artwork depicts her current self offering comfort to her 14-year-old self. The older figure tenderly observes the younger, who is overwhelmed, her head surrounded by chaotic black scribbles. Red acronyms for "PTSD" (post-traumatic stress disorder), "ADHD" (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), and "BPD" (borderline personality disorder) float around the distressed young girl’s head — red being the only color in the image.

“As my younger self, I’m allowing my emotions to flow and finally learning from what happened. That’s how I’ve moved forward,” Brouk said. “Acceptance was the first step in my recovery.”

Age 14 marked a pivotal moment in Brouk’s life — it was when she was diagnosed with major depression and anxiety. That year also ignited her desire to pursue a career where she could help others feel less isolated than she had.

“I wanted to be the person others could lean on, so they wouldn’t feel as alone as I once did,” she shared. Today, Brouk fulfills that promise to her younger self as a recovery coach at Chestnut, guiding others through their recovery journey.

Brouk further explained that creating art has helped her cope with overwhelming emotions throughout her life. She has confronted eating disorders and navigated a complex family dynamic to become who she is today.

“My message is simple: it may hurt in the moment, but in time, you’ll grow. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The Winning Battle” by Jordan Reifschneider

Reifschneider’s winning photograph captures a man's silhouette standing under a bridge, looking toward a bright path framed by trees. The darkness of the foreground contrasts sharply with the light beyond the bridge. The man, who is holding a walking stick and carrying a backpack, glances back at the camera, as if embarking on a journey toward the light.

The subject of the photograph is Reifschneider’s best friend, an Army veteran, who struggled with addiction and began his recovery journey after experiencing withdrawal symptoms at her wedding. He is now seven months into recovery.

“He’s completely turned his life around,” Reifschneider said. “I love capturing people’s progress through my photography.”

In the photo, her friend uses the walking stick for support. “It’s symbolic,” Reifschneider explained. “You always need support. Even when he’s struggling, he’s holding himself up and pushing forward.”

Photography has been an essential tool for Reifschneider in overcoming her own personal battles. Through this photograph, she hopes to convey a message of hope: “No matter how many times you struggle or fall back into old habits, you can always emerge from it. The light is there, but you have to find it within yourself.”

National Recovery Month

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, over 40 million people in the United States had a substance use disorder in 2020, as reported by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Of those, only 6.5 percent received treatment.

National Recovery Month, held every September, aims to promote and support evidence-based recovery practices, the recovery community, and the services that make recovery possible. The month-long observance seeks to raise awareness about mental health and substance use disorders while highlighting prevention, treatment, and recovery programs. Events are held nationwide, giving individuals a platform to share their recovery stories and foster understanding.

For more information about National Recovery Month or to find a nearby event, visit SAMHSA Recovery Month.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use, contact Chestnut Health Systems at 888.924.3786 or visit chestnut.org. You can also call or text 988 for immediate assistance.

