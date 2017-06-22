CHESTER, IL — Lifelong Chester resident Tina Stewart won a $50,000 Powerball prize when her Quick Pick ticket matched four numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the Wednesday, June 7, drawing. The winning numbers were – 05 - 21 - 57 - 66 - 69 – and the Powerball number was 13.

“I’m so happy and grateful! I’m going to use this money to pay off my debt,” Stewart said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights. She bought her ticket at Belleville Quick Stop, 1258 Lebanon Ave., in Belleville. “I play Powerball two or three times a month, and I always buy a Quick Pick.” The retailer received a bonus of $500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket.

Illinois Lottery players won more than 66,500 prizes, ranging from $4 to $50,000, in this Powerball drawing. Powerball drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com .

