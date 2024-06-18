ALTON – Cheryl Haas recently celebrated 37 years of employment as a Mission Partner at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Ms. Haas, who currently serves as supervisor, Health Information Management, also recently celebrated the honor of being awarded with the inaugural OSF HealthCare Integrity Award.

Haas was one of three individuals ministry wide to receive the first-ever recognition that celebrates Mission Partners who exemplify integrity in their day-to-day interactions. All three award winners were selected out of more than 700 nominations.

Haas received multiple nominations on her behalf and was honored during a ceremony on Friday, May 3, at OSF Saint Anthony’s with both local executives and leadership representatives from OSF HealthCare ministry headquarters in Peoria in attendance.

During the award ceremony, Jerry Rumph, president, OSF Saint Anthony’s spoke about Haas goes above and beyond in all that she does. “(Cheryl) is persistent and diligent in ensuring all medical records documentation is completed and completed on time. She is laser-focused on her mission to ensure the medical record is complete for continuity and care of the patient but also to ensure compliance with regulations, billing practices and to prevent any potential issues with lack of documentation that could result in fraud or claims,” Rumph stated. “Her leadership has resulted in a very highly engaged team in the Health Information Management department and Cheryl and her team meet or exceed all their performance measures.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Integrity Award nomination criteria included:

Can be counted on to do the right thing

Identifies and address compliance risks

Speaks up with courage

Strives to embed integrity, honesty and respect in operations

Serves with a strong moral compass

Makes decisions in a discerning, transparent and principled way

Brings out the good in others

Fosters a positive environment

Supports the efforts of others

Reliably meets or exceeds objectives while acting with integrity

More information on the Mission, Vision, and Values of OSF HealthCare can be found by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.

More like this: