EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville held the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning for the brand new Public Safety Building located at the corner of South Main and Schwarz in Edwardsville.

Mayor Hal Patton said it’s not only exciting for the Police and Fire Department but the community as a whole, who have been anxiously waiting for this day.

“For months we’ve looked up here and thought when is that going to be done. Well it's done and we’re very excited to show it off to the community today," Mayor Hal Patton said. "This property was initially owned by the Robinson family. It started down by Woodland Elementary, made an “L” shaped pattern and ended up closer to R.P. Lumber. The Robinson family first occupied this ground in 1820. They had numerous community events, they would event members for picnics and gatherings, so it’s always been a space for public use.”

During the 1850’s the space was turned over to the county and utilized as a community garden, a cemetery, housing for those in need, became a hospital as well as the former Shelter Care.

Before Police Chief Jay Keeven and Fire Chief Rick Welle cut the ribbon, Mayor Patton said it’s amazing to see them and their departments work together. Mayor Patton said both departments show such tremendous attention and camaraderie as “they live together, work together and server together.”

Mayor Patton said there’s a bit of sadness that comes with the move from the old station after it’s 50 years of serve to the community, but knows this facility will be here for quite some time.

“We have to reflect and be thankful for our old police and fire station on Main Street,” Mayor Patton said. “The amount of lives that were saved and helped from that facility and the role that it played for the last 50 years is extremely significant. It’s sad but it’s bitter sweet. We were growing out of that facility, as you’ve seen the community grow.”

“If you’ve grown up here in Edwardsville, we kind of expect of police and fire to be together,” Mayor Patton said. “If you look at a lot of other communities through out Illinois it’s not very common to have a fire station and police station hooked together, but it works for us.”

After the ribbon cutting, citizens were given the opportunity to walk around and check out the entire facility to catch a glimpse of everything including the kitchen, locker rooms, evidence rooms and the holding cells.

