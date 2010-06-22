Cheetah Wireless Announces Two New High Speed Internet Services Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Illinois, 6/22/10 - CLEAR 4G is here. The 4G customer experience from Clearwire, CLEAR, is unlike any other wireless service availabletoday from any national carrier. Customers will now be able to increase their mobility and productivity in many ways: from instantly downloading large files to get work done on the run, browsing the Web just like at home from across the city, or watching online videos and movies while travelling in the family car around town. Users can expect to see wireless service significantly faster than today's 3G. CLEAR customers will also be able to purchase a wide range of 4G devices, including compact USB modems and other wireless devices all aimed at making lives more mobile and efficient. Cheetah Wireless is an authorized dealer for Clearwire in the St. Louis and Metro East markets and is pre-selling CLEAR until its official launch on June 27, 2010. In Elsah, as well as parts of Grafton and Godfrey, and across the river in West Alton, residents have had few choices for internet service until now. HiBeam, a new Wimax system for high speed internet and voice phone service has arrived, and Cheetah Wireless is the only local authorized dealer and installer. Packages include 1mbs and 2mbs internet options, as well as home and office phone service with internet. For more information, contact Cheetah Wireless at (618) 208-3538 or www.cheetahwireless.net Article continues after sponsor message Contact Information:

