GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High School Cheerleading teams had success at a four-day skills camp hosted by Xperience Chicago LLC at Edwardsville High School in July.

Over the four days, the teams worked with the XC staff members, as well as their coaches, to prepare a “mini” routine for evaluations. These mini routines consisted of a cheer, dance, stunt sequence, tumbling and pyramid sections. On the final day, family and friends were invited to watch their athletes perform in front of the entire camp.

"Both teams worked very hard and showed incredible enthusiasm," said Coolidge head coach Tiffany Kimmel. "The coaching staff of both teams are proud of their hard work and all of their accomplishments. We cannot wait to see what the year has in store!"

As a program, the GCHS and CJHS Cheer teams brought home over 15 nominations for Best of the Best in jumps, tumbling and dance with three of them becoming finalists.

They earned five “Best of” categories including Best JV/Jr High Dance, Most Improved JV, Best JV/Jr High Tumbling, Best Game Day & Best Jumps. They collected 11 spirit awards throughout the week as well.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

