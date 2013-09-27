Cheering on the Cardinals Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) hosted 46 participants for the Day at the Ballpark trip held on Wednesday, September 25. The group traveled down to St. Louis to enjoy the "Salute to Seniors Day" at Busch Stadium. Upon their arrival, the group enjoyed the breakfast reception in

the Redbird Club and met former Cardinal Alumni. Then the group watched the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals by a score of 4-1. The department offers one day trip every month. For more information or to learn how to register for future day trips, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.